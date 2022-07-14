Despite being rivals on the pitch, in the transfer market and occasionally in court rooms, Juventus and Inter are still willing to work together when the opportunity presents itself.

According to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, the two Italian giants tried to forge an exchange deal in the past few days, but the operation eventually faltered.

The source explains that the Nerazzurri were interested in Juan Cuadrado’s services, while the Bianconeri were ready to sacrifice their experienced winger in favor of another veteran.

The man in question is Edin Dzeko, who has been on the Old Lady’s shortlist for more than a decade.

The report claims that the deal collapsed as the Bosnian refused to leave the Beneamata, despite the return of Romelu Lukaku which would surely relegate him to the bench.

Dezko and Cuadrado are both running on expiring contracts. Last season, the Colombian had exercised an automatic renewal clause which guaranteed him the same wages for another season, while the management was hoping to reduce his salary.

Juve FC say

In fairness, Dzeko has no reason to leave Inter in favor of Juventus. The former Roma bomber is one of the highest earners at Appiano Gentile, and the Bianconeri would surely offer him lower wages.

Moreover, he would quit his role as Lukaku’s understudy only to play second fiddle for Dusan Vlahovic.