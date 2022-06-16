As we all know by now, Juventus are looking to bolster the squad with another striker who can act as a capable backup for Dusan Vlahovic. Circulating news reports have been linking the Bianconeri with various profiles in recent weeks.

But now it appears that the Old Lady’s quest has reached an unexpected turn, with the club linked with a bomber who currently plies his trade with a rival club.

According to Sport Mediaset via TuttoJuve, Juventus are considering a move for Inter’s Edin Dzeko.

The Bosnian veteran was on the Bianconeri’s radars on multiple occasions throughout the course of his career, but a move never materialized.

The 36-year-old signed for the Nerazzurri last summer as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku. However, the Belgian’s potential return to the Giuseppe Meazza would likely push Dzeko towards the exit door.

The former Roma and Manchester City striker has a contract with Inter until 2023, but the two parties could agree on an early termination if they no longer intend to prolong their collaboration.

Last season, Dzeko contributed in 13 goals and seven assists in 33 Serie A appearances, while also scoring thrice in the Champions League.

Juve FC say

Despite showing signs of aging last season, the Bosnian remains a strong forward and one who is capable of taking some of the burden off the shoulders of Dusan Vlahovic.

However, Juventus are looking to lower the wage bill, and definitely won’t offer hefty wages for a backup player, regardless of his profile. So unless Dzeko agrees to take a significant pay cut, it’s hard to see him in Turin next term.