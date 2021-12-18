Report claims Juventus are forging a complicated plan to land Vlahovic

As most of us know by now, Juventus are attempting to buy a new striker who can help them overcome their shortcomings upfront.

The Bianconeri’s shortlist is spearheaded by Dusan Vlahovic. However, Gianluca Scamacca remains a longtime target.

According to Corriere Fiorentino via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri’s management is forging a plan that includes both strikers.

The Fiorentina bomber remains the Old Lady’s primary target, even though the competition for his signature will be intense.

The source claims that Juventus will try to sign Scamacca from Sassuolo in January.

However, the Italian wouldn’t linger in Turin for too long, as the Bianconeri would then offer his services to the Viola as a part of the package for Vlahovic.

Interestingly enough, the report claims that Fiorentina could also compete against Juventus for Scamacca’s signature, but the two rivals could instead reach an agreement that would benefit them both.

Juve FC say

Well, never say never. However, this does come up as a too-complicated mission to be achieved.

First off, we must remember that persuading Sassuolo into selling Scamacca is far from being an easy task on its own – especially in the middle of the season.

Then, Juventus and Fiorentina agreeing to cooperate also sounds a bit far-fetched, especially if the Tuscans can sell their striker to a richer Premier League club.

Moreover, will Juventus be able to raise enough funds to launch a bid for Scamacca and then add another sum to it in order to land Vlahovic?