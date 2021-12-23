Report claims Juventus are set to bring in Napoli sporting director

Last summer, Juve’s headquarters in Turin witnessed some major changes. Former sporting director Fabio Paratici left the club, before landing a new gig at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Bianconeri opted for an internal replacement, offering a promotion for Federico Cherubini.

However, the latter’s stint could prove to be a temporary one if a report from Calciomercato is to be believed.

The news outlet claims that the Old Lady is searching for a new sporting director, and a surprising candidate has emerged.

The report explains that Napoli director Cristiano Guintoli could soon take over at Continassa.

Even though his contract with the Partenopei expires in 2024, his departure from the club seems to be imminent.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis personally chose Guintoli to lead the sporting department back in 2015.

The 48-year-old had earned a great reputation at the time after helping Capri achieve four promotions in five seasons.

Well, this surely appeared out of the blue, but the source is making it sound like a really possibility.

Cherubini has taken over a club in shambles, and it’s very difficult to judge his work based on one transfer session which was conducted in tough financial circumstances.

However, Giuntoli’s potential availability could prove to be a tempting proposition for the Old Lady.

Let’s see how this story develops.