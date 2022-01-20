Report claims Juventus asked for an Arsenal midfielder in exchange for Arthur

During the past week or so, Arthur Melo’s potential transfer to Arsenal have turned into one of the main stories of the January transfer market.

The Brazilian has struggled to cement himself a starting role in Max Allegri’s tactical scheme.

Although his situation has improved recently (thanks to some positive displays), news reports are still linking the player with a switch to North London.

While the Bianconeri are not against the move in essence, a replacement must be found prior to Melo’s departure.

Therefore, the Italians have reportedly suggested a solution to dissolve the knot.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, Juventus have proposed an exchange between Arthur and Thomas Partey.

The 28-year-old is a defensive midfielder blessed with impressive physical strength. He represented Ghana in the African Cup of Nations, but should return to Europe very soon following his country’s early elimination.

The Ghanaian is a youth product of Atletico Madrid who eventually made the move to Arsenal in 2020.

While he initially struggled to adapt in England, he has now become an important tactical piece for Mikel Arteta.

Juve FC say

If the news is true indeed, it’s easy to see why Juventus have identified Partey as the right profile to bolster their midfield.

While Arthur might be technically superior, the former Atletico man is a strong player who can play as a holding midfielder, allowing Manuel Locatelli more freedom to surge forward.

But perhaps Arteta would be reluctant to sacrifice his enforcer in the process of landing Arthur.