Report claims Juventus certain to land defender on free tranfer from rivals

Juventus are claimed to be certain to land Alessio Romagnoli from rivals AC Milan next summer, when his current contract runs it’s course.

The defender has been strongly linked with a move to the Old Lady in recent months, with Romagnoli believed to be likely to leave the Rossoneri when his current contract runs out in 2022.

Agent Mino Raiola is believed to be ready to talk to Juve about a potential switch from the San Siro, and TodoFichajes(via TuttoJuve) goes as far as to state that he will be a Bianconero for the 2022-23 campaign.

Romagnoli has featured heavily for AC so far this season, playing in seven of their 10 league outings so far helping them to sit top of the table at present, but their defensive record so far leaves a lot to be desired, conceding almost a goal a game.

Our side has suffered at the back also, although our fortunes have improved since the start of the season, conceding just once from our lat five in all competitions.

Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci can not continue forever however, with a combined 71 years between them, and Romagnoli could well prove to be our next Italian stalwart to grace our famous Black & White.

Is Romagnoli deserving of a key role in Juve’s defence?

Patrick