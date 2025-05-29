MILAN, ITALY - MAY 18: FC Internazionale coach Simone Inzaghi looks on before the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and SS Lazio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on May 18, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

A sensational report in the Italian press links Juventus with Simone Inzaghi whose future at Inter is no longer certain.

As reported earlier this morning, the Bianconeri could end up missing out on Antonio Conte who might end up staying at Napoli after all.

The 55-year-old has been widely expected to end his collaboration with the newly-crowned Italian champions in favour of a return to Turin. Nevertheless, the Partenopei have been determined to keep the Lecce native at the Stadio Maradona, and they’re now optimistic about their chances.

In this case, Juventus will be forced to find an alternative solution. They could decide to confirm Igor Tudor on a permanent basis, or alternatively, pursue a more experienced profile like Roberto Mancini or Gian Piero Gasperini.

Juventus could miss out on Antonio Conte

According to Il Messaggero (via IlBianconero), the Turin-based giants could set their sights on Inzaghi in what would be a groundshattering move.

The 49-year-old has been a formidable foe for the Bianconero since his days at Lazio. He has been in charge of Inter since 2021, and has managed to lead the club towards a second Champions League final in three seasons. The Nerazzurri will clash heads with Paris Saint-Germain in Munich this Saturday.

Why Simone Inzaghi could be tempted to join forces with Juventus

Getty Images

But despite his European exploits, a section of the fanbase has already turned on Inzaghi following a disappointing domestic campaign. The Nerazzurri missed out on the Scudetto title they were heavily tipped to clinch, and not for the first time under the Piacenza native.

As the source explains, Inzaghi can escape from all the tensions at Appiano Gentile thanks to financially lucrative offers coming from Saudi Arabia.

Nevertheless, the manager could be more enticed by a proposal from Juventus who would offer him the opportunity to lead the club back to its rightful place among the European giants.

While these rumours should be taken with a pinch of salt for now, it remains to be seen if there will be any interesting developments on this intriguing front.