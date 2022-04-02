Report claims Juventus could still sell a major star this summer

Following two campaigns filled with highs and lows, Matthijs de Ligt is now cementing himself as one of the best in the world during his third season in Turin.

Juventus raised eyebrows by splashing a hefty amount of cash for the former Ajax captain in the summer of 2019, at a time when he was still 19 years of age.

With Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini struggling for fitness, the Dutchman has slowly by surely become the focal point of Max Allegri’s backline.

But while Juventus fans are hoping to see him linger in Turin for many years to come, la Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) claims that the hypothesis of a sale remains on the table.

The center back is one of the biggest assets of the club at the moment. However, his contract is due to expire in 2024.

Therefore, next summer could prove to be the Old Lady’s final chance to amass a large figure from his sale, and reinvest it in bolstering the squad.

In an ideal world, Juventus would put de Ligt’s signature on a new long-term deal and secure his services for years to come.

However, the defender is a client of super-agent Mino Raiola, who has been pushing some of his most famous clients towards free agency as of late (the likes of Paul Pogba and Gianluigi Donnarumma).

Thus, it will be extremely important for the management to figure out what the Netherlands international has in mind for the future in order to lay a plan.