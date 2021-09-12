Report claims Juventus fans want Perin in goal from now on

Juventus has watched Wojciech Szczęsny struggle at this start of the season and some of their fans now want him to be replaced by Mattia Perin.

He was at fault for Napoli’s equaliser in Juve’s 2-1 loss yesterday. He also made some ridiculous errors as Juventus dropped points in a 2-2 draw against Udinese in the first league match of the season.

The Pole had been kept on as the club’s first choice and the belief that Massimiliano Allegri has in him is one reason Juve didn’t sign Gianluigi Donnarumma when they could have in the summer.

His start to the season is making the decision to retain him look foolish now, and Tuttojuve claims the club’s fans want him benched for Mattia Perin.

The report says that as he struggles for form, the fans believe the former Genoa loanee is the man for the job.

Juve forced Perin to remain at the club for this campaign after they lost Gigi Buffon, who joined Parma on a free transfer.

He remains behind Szczęsny and it is frustrating that the Pole still has the trust of Allegri.

However, his latest howler may prove to be his undoing, and it could see Allegri drop him for Perin.