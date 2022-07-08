Juventus wants to complete the signing of Andrea Cambiaso as soon as possible, but the move is being held up by Radu Dragusin’s reluctance to go the other way.

The Romanian youngster signed a new deal with the Bianconeri until 2025 last year.

He had been hoping he will get the chance to build a career at the Allianz Stadium.

However, Juve sent him out on loan to two separate clubs in the last campaign where he got a few playing minutes.

They will still not have the space to play him in their first team this season and have used him as a sweetener to land Cambiaso.

However, Calciomercato says Juve’s move for the left-back will not completely break down if Dragusin refuses to move to Genoa.

Instead, they will modify their offer to make it acceptable without the defender.

Juve FC Says

It is understandable that Dragusin is reluctant to move to Serie B. He is one of the finest young defenders in the world, and he had a lot of suitors before agreeing to sign a new long-term deal at Juve.

He would feel it is much better to wait and join another club at a higher level before this transfer window closes.