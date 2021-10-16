Report claims Juventus have identified three alternatives for Tchouameni

Despite the arrival of Manuel Locatelli last summer, Juve’s midfield still needs to be bolstered with one or two signings.

Apparently, the management has a clear primary target in Aurelien Tchouameni who has been impressing at Monaco in the last two years.

But after emerging on the international scene as a part of Didier Deschamps’ Nations League winning squad, the 21-year-old caught the attention of several top European clubs.

Therefore, the Old Lady could be priced out in the race for the Frenchman, prompting the club’s directors to add others names to the shortlist, as Tuttosport tells it (via ILBianconero).

The first alternative is allegedly Axel Witsel, a name who has been linked with Juventus since his days at Zenit back in 2016.

The 32-year-old currently plays for Borussia Dortmund, but will be out of contract by the end of the season.

The second name on the list also happens to be a Bundesliga star who can join as a free agent next summer. We’re talking about Denis Zakaria, a 24-year-old Swiss international currently at Borussia Monchengladbach. He is also closely monitored by Roma.

Finally, the last name on the shortlist is Ryan Gravenberch. The 19-year-old is regular starter at Ajax despite his tender age, and his agent Mino Raiola will be trying to move him to a bigger club next summer.