Following the groundbreaking revolution that ensued in the wake of Andrea Agnelli’s resignation last November, Juventus endured a major managerial shakeup.

Yet, news reports still expect further changes to occur at Continassa, especially in the sporting department.

For now, Federico Cherubini’s future remains uncertain, especially after being handed a temporary ban in the Plusvalenza case. Therefore, Juventus Next Gen director Giovanni Manna is currently serving as interim sporting director.

But by the end of the season, the Bianconeri wish to have a permanent profile in place, and have already identified their favorite candidate for the role.

According to Sport Italia via ilBianconero, Juventus held a meeting with Milan sporting director Ricky Massara in recent days.

The source explains that this was the first meeting of its kind between the Bianconeri and the 54-year-old, and it was meant to test the waters.

The former Roma director has been serving as Paolo Maldini’s right-hand man at Milanello since 2019. His contract with the Rossoneri runs until 2024.

The report adds that Massara is a longtime friend of Juventus manager Max Allegri. Their rapport dates back to their playing days.

Thus, the source considers this news suggests as a further indication regarding the coach’s future, who is now likely to remain at the helm at least for another season.