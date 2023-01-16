Report claims Juventus interest in Milinkovic-Savic is all talk

Juventus has been linked with a move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for much of this season and as the Serbian enters the last 18 months of his Lazio deal, it seems they will get their man soon.

However, that might not be the case, with the Bianconeri still not close to finding an agreement to add the midfielder to their squad.

Milinkovic-Savic has not signed a new Lazio deal, a clear sign that he probably wants to leave, which should make life easy for the Bianconeri.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Lazio has not received any offer from Juve or another suitor, clearly suggesting the black and whites’ interest is all talk.

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic would love to play in black and white. Who wouldn’t? But we must make an approach to get the deal done.

It is hard to sign a top player in January, and the club’s hierarchy is probably waiting until the summer to splash the cash on him.

However, now is the best time to establish contact with his entourage and ensure we are leading the race because other clubs will jump in to sign him if they get encouragement.

Even though Milinkovic-Savic has just 18 months left on his current deal, Lazio will still demand a lot of money to sell the Serbian.