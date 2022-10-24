Report claims Juventus is not convinced about keeping Paredes

Juventus loaned Leandro Paredes from PSG last summer after deeming the likes of Arthur Melo and Denis Zakaria not good enough for their team.

They temporarily sent both players to English clubs and borrowed Paredes from Paris to bolster their squad.

The Argentinian was not a regular in Paris and the Frenchmen were more than happy to send him to Juve, hoping to sell him eventually.

Max Allegri had been keen to add him to his squad and it seemed certain he was the final piece of the puzzle.

However, Paredes has not been spectacular since he moved to the Allianz Stadium and his performances have left fans asking for more.

Some are hoping the returning Paul Pogba will bring the desired result from their midfield and now Paredes’ future is in doubt.

Reports from France via Calciomercato reveal the midfielder has not impressed Juve and the Bianconeri might not make his move permanent.

It means he is very likely to be sent back to Paris when this campaign finishes.

Juve FC Says

Paredes has not done well enough to deserve a permanent move to Juve, but he still has time to achieve that.

If he can get back to form before the season ends, we could go on and complete the transfer.