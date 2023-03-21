Report claims Juventus is open to selling Chiesa

Juventus is reportedly open to cashing in on Federico Chiesa as several European clubs continue showing interest in his signature.

The Europe 2020 winner has been dogged by injuries in the last two seasons and has hardly been able to help the Bianconeri on the pitch.

However, that hasn’t stopped European clubs from looking to add him to their squad.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that the black and whites are now open to cashing in on the attacker.

The report claims the Bianconeri are not so happy with his physical problems and will need money if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

They are now looking to fund themselves with the sale of a key player and he might be the one they will select.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is a top player, but if we cannot use him on the pitch, keeping him in our squad makes little sense.

The attacker will fetch us good money if he leaves and most fans will prefer to lose the former Fiorentina man instead of Dusan Vlahovic.

Both players are important; if we make the top four, we must keep them.

However, if that isn’t the case, we should offload Chiesa.