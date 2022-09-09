Report claims Juventus is still feeling the financial effect of signing Ronaldo

Juventus broke their transfer record to sign Cristiano Ronaldo is 2018 as they searched for a Champions League trophy.

They also placed the attacker on very high wages, which weighed heavily on their finances.

The transfer was going to plan until Covid struck in 2020, and most of Juve’s source of income dried up.

The Bianconeri struggled to pay his huge wages and that of the other players at the club.

They offloaded him at the start of last season, but a new report says the decision to sign him is still being felt in the club’s account.

RMC via Calciomercato reports that the Portuguese attacker may have left Juve, but his transfer to the club is one reason the Bianconeri will report a financial loss for their latest accounting year.

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo is one of the biggest players in the world and signing him helped our commercial appeal and that of Serie A.

His profile is arguably the biggest Italian football has seen, and we did benefit from the transfer.

However, Covid changed everything, and it is one main reason we lost so much money.

Hopefully, as we return to form on the pitch, our bank account will also get better.