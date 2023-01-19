Juventus has a long-standing interest in Nicolo Zaniolo, but he might ultimately never wear their black and white shirt.

The attacker is one of the finest technical players in Serie A and the Bianconeri want him in their squad.

The AS Roma man has 18 months left on his current deal but hasn’t agreed on an extension yet, which serves as an encouragement to Juve.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Max Allegri’s men are unlikely to get their hands on the Azzurri star, especially this month.

It reveals Juve will not meet Roma’s asking price and the Bianconeri’s effort to secure a swap deal with Weston McKennie does not appeal to the Giallorossi.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is a top talent and will likely improve our options if we add him to our squad, but the deal must be done at the right price, considering our current financial status.

Zaniolo is an inconsistent performer and we must be sure he fits into the system of Max Allegri before splashing the cash on the attacker.

Juve remains an attractive club and we can pick from many other talents at the end of this season if we wait till the summer to bolster our squad.