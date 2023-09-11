After recently celebrating an entire century at the helm of the club, a sensational report claims that the Agnelli family is now looking to sell Juventus.

According to Il Giornale journalists Tony Damascelli and Osvaldo De Paolini (via JuventusNews24), the owning family is finally willing to throw the towel, cut the losses and sell its shares in the club.

The source paints a bleak image, describing Juventus as a club on the verge of collapse. The Bianconeri are having to deal with legal proceedings while registering losses on the budget.

The report claims that the Agnelli family has set its asking price at 1.5 billion euros.

Nevertheless, EXOR was quick to reply to the story. The Dutch holding company runs the assets of the Agnelli family members in various fields.

According to Tuttosport, EXOR has categorically denied the report from Il Giornale in an official statement.

“The hypotheses put forward by a newspaper regarding the sale of Juventus are devoid of any foundation,” reads the official statement.”

Since 1923, the Agnelli family has been the majority shareholder at Juventus, starting with Edoardo Agnelli.

Following Gianni Agnelli’s death in 2003, his grandson John Elkann became the De Facto head of the family.

For his part, Andrea Agnelli acted as club president between 2010 and 2022, when his once-glorious reign ended on a disastrous note, with the club engulfed by legal and financial troubles.