Juventus have reportedly begun negotiating with Roberto Mancini who could take over at Continassa in case Thiago Motta were to be sacked.

The Bianconeri are currently in turmoil after suffering three heavy defeats in as many weeks: The Champions League elimination in Eindhoven, the embarrassing Coppa Italia exit against Empoli and the 0-4 defeat at home at the hands of Atalanta in Serie A.

Therefore, many believe Motta is running out of time. The Italian Brazilian tactician will try his best to rescue his campaign by landing a spot in next season’s Champions League, but this could prove insufficient following all the woes endured throughout the campaign.

Moreover, some reports suggest the 42-year-old could be shown the door as early as next week if Juventus return defeated from Florence on Sunday night.

Therefore, all fans and observers are left to speculate over the identity of the club’s next manager. But while the club’s Primavera coach Francesco Magnanelli could be the favourite to serve as caretaker, Mancini has now emerged as a serious candidate, at least according to Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24).

The Turin-based newspaper insists that the Bianconeri have already launched talks with the 60-year-old who has been unattached since ending his miserable run at the helm of the Saudi national team. He could take over as early as possible so he can start preparing for the Club World Cup which will be held in the United States between June 15th and July 15th.

The Italian tactician had his exploits during his managerial career, including his first stint at Inter, his memorable time at Manchester City, and last but not least, his triumphant Euro 2020 campaign with Italy.

Curiously, Mancini has been heavily linked with Juventus in the past, whether during his playing days or his managerial career, but a deal never came to fruition, despite being a self-proclaimed childhood Bianconeri supporter.