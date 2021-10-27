Report claims Juventus offered one of their star players to Chelsea

When it comes to the rumour mill, Matthijs de Ligt can hardly catch a break. The young defender is currently contending for a starting spot against the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, but he’s tipped to lead the Old Lady’s defense in the future.

Nevertheless, Goal claims that the Italian club has offered the services of the former Ajax captain to Chelsea in order to take his salary off the wage bill.

Following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Dutchman became the club’s highest earner with a contract that sees him receiving 8 million euros per season and could reach 12 millions after adding bonuses.

The report adds that the player’s agent Mino Raiola had previously said that he wants the defender to move from Turin in the summer of 2022.

On the other hand, the Blues could be set to lose two key defenders next summer (Rudiger and Christensen) and they will be desperate for quality alternatives.

Juve FC say

Although Juventus were content to part ways with Ronaldo and his astronomical wages, de Ligt’s salary is far from being outrageous considering his immense promise.

Moreover, the club is adamant on building a young squad, and the Dutchman should surely be considered as one of the future leaders.

So despite the tough economical situation, the Old Lady should find a way to maintain the services of the center back and ward off all suitors.