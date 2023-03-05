With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Juan Cuadrado’s future remains anything but certain.

The Colombian joined Juventus in 2015 following a forgettable short spell at Chelsea. He has been an integral member of the Black and white squad ever since.

However, the winger turns 35 in May, so the management is considering a breakup at the end of the campaign, before replacing him with a younger player.

But according to il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Cuadrado might remain in Serie A even if Juventus doesn’t offer him a new contract, as Roma could be interested in his services.

This would be a replication of Paulo Dybala’s switch from last summer. The Argentine ended a seven-year collaboration with the Old Lady to join the Giallorossi on a free transfer.

This season, Cuadrado has one goal and three assists to his name in 18 Serie A appearances.

The last time Cuadrado worked under the tutelage of José Mourinho, things didn’t exactly go according to plan, resulting in an underwhelming stint at Stamford Bridge.

However, the Special One has mended his rapport with some of his former players in the past, paving the way for more prosperous chapters.

Therefore, an impressive display from La Vespa this evening could be enough to sway his former manager.