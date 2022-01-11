Report claims Juventus want to offer Dybala a smaller salary

Paulo Dybala has been in talks with Juventus over extending his current contract.

The Argentinian is in the final months of his deal and expects to sign a new long-term one with the club.

Reports from inside the club show that he and the Bianconeri want to continue their relationship.

This gives their fans peace of mind, knowing the attacker will remain on their books for now.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Tuttomercatoweb reports he could still leave the Allianz Stadium by the end of this season.

This is because Juve is looking to negotiate down an agreement they already have with him.

The report claims rather than the 8m euros plus bonuses which takes it 9m euros, the club wants to offer him 7.3m euros.

The attacker’s camp has not accepted this and it could lead to him leaving the club.

Juve FC Says

Dybala has been arguably our most important attacker since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club.

Although he is having an injury-ravaged season, he still scores more than enough goals for the team.

It would be great to keep him at the Allianz Stadium, but no player is bigger than the club.

If he wants out because he is not getting the right offer, then we should allow him to leave and replace him with a fitter and much younger attacker.