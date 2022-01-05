Report claims Juventus wants to change their agreement with Dybala

Paulo Dybala is yet to sign a new Juventus contract and can now speak to other clubs.

The Argentinian has several suitors but wants to continue playing for Juventus.

The Bianconeri are also keen on continuing their relationship with the former Palermo man.

However, the player and the club need to reach an agreement before that can happen.

As things stand, he can leave the club at the end of this season for free and can even reach a pre-contract agreement with another employer.

Il Giornale via Tuttomercatoweb claims the attacker and Juve have agreed to a new deal until 2026.

He would earn 8.5m euros plus 1.5m euros in bonuses. However, it adds that the club’s board would also like to renegotiate that figure downwards.

It remains unclear why Juve would want to reduce their offer for the attacker, but it might not be unconnected to his fitness problems.

Dybala has hardly been fit this season and constantly needs to be treated for one injury or another.

This could be a sign that the Argentinian attacker’s body is telling him to start slowing down.

While the club hopes he would soon reach a peak fitness level, he might get worse as he grows older.

With that in mind, a shorter-term deal would protect the club from continuing to pay wages to a player who is hardly available for selection.