Report claims Juventus will fight to keep probable future captain at the club

Juventus will face a fight to keep Matthijs de Ligt at the Allianz Stadium from next summer and it is one they are prepared for, according to reports.

The Bianconeri signed him in 2019 as a leader of their defence in the future and he hasn’t been disappointing in his development so far.

As he performs well in Turin, several clubs are monitoring him at the Allianz Stadium.

Tuttomercatoweb says Juve knows he has interest from outside, but they consider him a future leader of their team.

It is hard to keep hold of a Mino Raiola client if he wants to leave, but the report maintains that Juve will ensure they fight to retain him at the club.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is one of the top players in our squad and we cannot lose him after this season.

One way clubs go from big to mediocre is by selling their best players and Juve has to avoid that.

We should keep De Ligt, but it might be a gamble that backfires on our faces.

If the club forces him to remain in Turin and he doesn’t sign a new contract, that means we would set ourselves up to lose him for nothing.

Hopefully, he would be convinced to stay for a few more seasons when the club speaks to his entourage on his future.