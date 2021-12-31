Report claims Juventus will sacrifice McKennie to land young French star

Last summer, Aurelien Tchouameni was one of the names who were apparently on the Old Lady’s radar.

At the end of the day, Juventus signed their primary target Manuel Locatelli, while the Frenchman remained at Monaco.

However, the young man’s reputation has been vastly growing since the start of the season, along with his transfer value.

The 21-year-old has also become a regular starter for France, playing a key role in their Nations League triumph last October.

Therefore, Tchouameni’s hefty price tag and the great competition for his signature presumably prompted the Italian club to look elsewhere.

Nevertheless, the Daily Express (via TuttoJuve) claims that Juventus are still hoping to land the Monaco star.

Thus, the Bianconeri are willing to sacrifice Weston McKennie who is wanted by Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur.

The source believes that the American’s sale could pave the way for the Frenchman’s arrival.

Moreover, Juventus are also willing to offer the services of Aaron Ramsey to the Ligue 1 side as a part of the package.

Juve FC say

Well, this surely is an exciting thought. While McKennie has been one of our better midfielders lately, Tchouameni is on another level.

But until proven otherwise, this remains a mere transfer gossip. After all, if feels a bit unlikely for Juventus to complete a transfer of such magnitude in the middle of the campaign – especially amidst the current financial crisis.