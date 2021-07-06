Report claims Juventus won’t give up on signing Pogba

Following some complicated years spent at Manchester United, Paul Pogba was always going to be tipped for an exit.

The Frenchman is undoubtedly one of the most talented midfielders in the world, and his performances for his national team at Euro 2020 proved this statement once again.

However, for one reason or another, his displays for the Red Devils haven’t always convinced, and a return to Juventus has been on the cards for quite some time.

The 28-year-old spent four wonderful seasons in Turin (between 2012 and 2016) before sealing a record transfer to Manchester.

However, a return to the Bianconeri remains a difficult operation due its high costs. Although the player only has one year left in his contract, his club’s asking price could be around 50 millions.

Moreover, Juventus would struggle to offer him lucrative wages that can match the figures he’s earning at the moment.

Nonetheless, a report from 90Min (via TuttoJuve) claims that the Old Lady won’t give so easily, and the management is still working a transfer that would bring Pogba back to the Allianz stadium.

The source believes that the Italians will try to take advantage of the player’s will – as he’s said to favor a reunion with his his former club – and they will do everything possible to pull off this “miracle”.

The French was last seen partying in Miami with Juventus star Paulo Dybala and Brazilian legend Ronaldinho, and the Juventus fans still dream of seeing him in black and white once again.