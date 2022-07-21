Report claims Juve’s Morata pursuit could depend on Ronaldo

Throughout the course of their careers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata crossed paths on more than one occasion.

The two forwards played side-by-side for Real Madrid back when the Spaniard was making his first steps at the big stage.

Their collaboration was interrupted by Morata’s first spell at Juventus between 2014 and 2016, but he eventually returned to the Santiago Bernabeu, before leaving once again when he signed for Chelsea a year later.

In 2020, they were reunited again, this time in Turin, when Morata started his second spell with the Bianconeri.

Following the expiry of his loan spell, the Spain international has now returned to Atletico Madrid,

Nonetheless, all parties are hoping of securing a deal that would prolong his stay at Juventus, and his former teammate could reportedly have a role to play.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, Atletico would be eager to send Morata towards Juventus if they manage to sign Ronaldo.

The Portuguese is reportedly keen on leaving Manchester United this summer and join a club that would provide him with the opportunity to feature in the Champions League.

In theory, Ronaldo’s hypothetical switch to Atletico would surely push Morata further towards Juventus.

However, this remains a far fetched idea, at least for the moment, as we don’t know if Diego Simeone is open to the proposition.