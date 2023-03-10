Report claims Locatelli must contribute more to scoring goals

Manuel Locatelli is one of the leading midfielders at Juventus and the Azzurri star continues to deliver some top performances for the club in the middle.

However, goals and assists are missing from the Euro 2020 winner’s game, which should bother him and the club.

The midfield had three goals and three assists in the league last season and was expected to improve on that this term.

However, in 21 Serie A, five UCL and three Europa League games so far, Locatelli has no goals or assists.

Il Bianconero says the midfielder has been doing a good job at the club in the last few months, but the goals are missing and he has to start scoring as many as possible now.

Juve FC Says

We need goals from other parts of the pitch and not just our attackers, which is why Locatelli must provide some.

He has had better goalscoring seasons and should improve on what he did last term, not becoming worse.

As he often plays, if he adds goals to his game, it means we will score more in matches and it would be hard for the manager to take him out of the team for another player.