Report claims Luis Suarez admitted he received the questions prior to Italian exam

The Suarez-Juventus saga was undoubtedly one of the hottest gossips of last summer.

After being exiled from Barcelona by new manager Ronald Koeman, the Uruguayan had to find a new club.

The 34-year-old had reportedly reached an agreement with the Bianconeri management, but there was still a certain hurdle that he had to overcome.

The Old Lady had already filled their non-Eu quota for the summer by signing Weston McKennie and Arthur.

Therefore, the club needed Suarez to pass an Italian exam in order to gain Italian citizenship which would allow him to join the Bianconeri.

Unfortunately for Fabio Paratici and company, that botched exam was the beginning of their troubles, as they were dragged into criminal investigations that had been ongoing since the summer.

According to Ansa (via Calciomercato.com), the Atletico Madrid striker had admitted to the judge that he knew the questions prior to the Italian exam.

The report sates that Suarez claims to have received the text of the exam from professor Stefania Spina.

Nonetheless, Spina denied the claim, saying that she didn’t send the striker the exam file, but rather a material that was used as a lesson.

The professor adds that she told Suarez to “get ready for everything that we had done in class”.

The source also states that the investigation is currently reaching its final stages.

Therefore, it is expected that the Italian prosecutors will soon be sending notices of conclusions.

It remains to be seen whether Paratici or any other Juventus official will be accused by the judges of a certain wrongdoing.