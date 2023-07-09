Following the ugly events that occurred during last season’s Coppa Italia semi-final, the last thing one would expect is Romelu Lukaku to join forces with Juventus.

Yet, a report from Il Corriere dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) claims that the Belgian striker has already given his consent to join the Bianconeri.

The source believes that the Old Lady has offered the 30-year-old a three-year contract that would allow him to collect 8 million euros as net wages per season.

The Belgium international made a sensational return to Inter last summer following a miserable campaign at Stamford Bridge. However, his loan stint expired last week.

While the Nerazzurri are still trying to negotiate a deal with Chelsea to keep the striker at the Giuseppe Meazza, Juventus have reportedly entered the fray.

The Bianconeri and the Blues are also holding talks over the possible transfer of Dusan Vlahovic. Therefore, the two clubs might decide to add Lukaku to the equation and turn it into a swap deal.

The source claims that the Serbian’s market value is around 70 million euros, while the Belgian has a valuation of 45 million.

But as the report notes, the Premier League giants would prefer to sell Lukaku to a Saudi Pro League club that would be able to offer a more lucrative transfer fee.

Juve FC say

At the moment, it remains difficult to envision Lukaku playing for Juventus. The striker has a strong rapport with Inter and their supporters, while his unfortunate row with a section of the Bianconeri Ultras remains fresh in the memory.

So let’s see if this story would genuinely develop in the next few days.