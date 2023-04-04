As we all know by now, the new Juventus management is looking to add a sporting director who would lead the club’s summer transfer campaign.

The club’s current sporting director Federico Cherubini received a ban in the Plusvalenze case, while Next Gen’s Giovanni Manna is only serving as an interim director.

According to Calciomercato, Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli is on top of the Bianconeri’s shortlist.

The 51-year-old has been serving in the southern city since 2015, and is accredited for constructing the squad that is currently en route towards lifting the club’s third Scudetto title.

The source adds that Juve’s hierarchy has already contacted Giuntoli to test the waters. However, the latter still has a contract with the Partenopei until 2024 while the Turin-based giants aren’t planning on spending extra cash to release him from his contract prematurely.

The report names Milan’s Ricky Massara, Lazio’s Igli Tare and Atletico Madrid’s Andrea Berta as the other possible candidates.

Juve FC say

While it’s easy to understand why Juventus are interested in the services of an accomplished sporting director like Giuntoli, the source doesn’t mention a viable plan to secure his signature.

At the moment, it’s difficult to envision Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis granting his longtime serving director an early release, especially with a move to Turin on the horizon.