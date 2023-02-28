Report claims Paredes is in last chance saloon ahead of Torino clash

After 22 largely underwhelming appearances, Leandro Paredes hasn’t exactly covered himself in glory following his summer transfer from Paris to Turin.

As things stand, Juventus have no reason to maintain the Argentine’s services beyond his current loan spell. The Italians will most likely waive their right to buy the player from PSG.

But according to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Paredes will be presented with one last chance to convince the Bianconeri.

With Manuel Locatelli serving a one-match ban, the former Roma man should earn a starting berth against Torino on Tuesday.

The Derby della Mole is an important fixture for the Old Lady’s campaign, so a positive outing could help the midfielder regain his confidence and put his career back on the right track.

As the source explains, Juventus won’t have the obligation to buy Paredes following the Champions League elimination, but the club still has the right to purchase the player’s contract on a permanent basis.

Juve FC say

This isn’t the first time that a news report suggests that Paredes is in the last chance saloon. But in truth, Max Allegri will continue to rely on the World Cup winner as long as his options remain limited.

But in order to revert the management’s decision, the Argentine will have to produce several impressive displays between now and the end of the season to justify his hefty wages. After all, Juventus have a host of younger and cheaper options waiting in the wings, the likes of Nicolò Rovella and Filippo Ranocchia.