Report claims Pogba is not as close to a return as we think

Paul Pogba suffered an injury in the preseason just days into his time as a Juventus player.

The midfielder joined the Bianconeri as a free agent in this transfer window after leaving Manchester United.

However, the injury problems that plagued him in the last months of his time in England seem to have followed him to the Bianconeri.

He avoided surgery to correct the problem and chose an alternative treatment method.

He seemed to make progress in recovery, and the Bianconeri initially estimated that he would be back at the start of next month.

However, as that time draws near, it becomes clearer that he might not be available.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the club had expected him to resume competitive action at most by the second week of September, but that looks very unlikely.

Instead, they now expect him to attempt running on grass by that time.

Juve FC Says

Pogba is an important signing for us, and he needs to get fit soon enough.

While the team must learn to play and get results without relying on anyone, we brought Pogba back for a reason.

When he starts playing, everyone will understand why this team needs the World Cup winner.