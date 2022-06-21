Report claims Pogba’s Juventus medical will occur sooner than expected

After months of negotiations, Juventus are expected to announce the return of Paul Pogba in the coming weeks.

The Frenchman left Turin in favor of a return to Manchester United, but his six-year spell at Old Trafford was mostly a letdown.

Therefore, the 29-year-old is hoping to recapture the magic of his previous stint with the Old Lady, and has even accepted a significant wage cut to make it happen.

According to Sportitalia via ilBianconero, the midfielder’s medical tests are already scheduled, and could take place at the end of week.

Thus, it appears that the 2018 World Cup winner will indeed become the Bianconeri’s first summer signing.

The management will then be able to turn its attention towards other departments, as the directors are adamant on strengthening Max Allegri’s squad ahead of next season.

Juve FC say

At the moment, all signs indicate that Pogba and Juventus have already reached a deal, and it’s only a matter of time before spotting the player at the Continassa training ground.

Nonetheless, the sooner we get the deal wrapped up the better, as the pre-season kicks off in two weeks time, and Allegri will be hoping to have the majority of his stars at his disposal during the training camp and avoid the late debacle witnessed at the end of last August.