ronaldo
Transfer News

Report claims Ronaldo was sensationally offered back to Juventus

July 16, 2022 - 3:00 pm

In the final days of last summer’s transfer session, Cristiano Ronaldo landed in England to complete a sensational return to Manchester United.

The Portuguese was apparently no longer happy at Juventus and was hoping to find glory at his old niche.

Despite contributing in 24 goals and three assists, CR7’s last campaign was mostly a letdown, as the Red Devils failed to finish in the top four spots in the Premier League table.

Therefore, the 37-year-old is now seeking an exit from Old Trafford just one year following his grand return, hoping to find a new accommodation which would provide him the opportunity to play in his favorite competition, the UEFA Champions League.

So according to TuttoJuve, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has been offering his client’s services for several top European club, including Juventus.

The source adds Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain to the list. While Chelsea had been the most concrete track, the Blues’ manager Thomas Tuchel opposed the idea.

Juve FC say

In the world of football, one can never say never. But following Ronaldo’s unceremonious exit last summer, the Bianconeri’s management should know better at this point, as we all remember how it affected the club’s early campaign.

The superstar and his agent have been putting their own interests above all others, and while they are entitled to do so, Juventus no longer need such major distraction and would do better by focusing on young and hungry players who are ready to serve the cause.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video – Juventus celebrate Danilo’s 31st birthday with compilation video

July 16, 2022
Zaniolo

Report: Roma star makes complete turnaround on proposed Juventus transfer

July 16, 2022
De Ligt

Juventus reportedly ask Bayern to accelerate for De Ligt; Decisive talks soon

July 16, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.