Report claims that five clubs battling for the signature of Juventus star

Matthijs de Ligt is probably thinking about his future now as more clubs tempt him with a move away from Juventus.

The Dutchman is quickly emerging as a leading player for the Bianconeri, but his fine form is also attracting the attention of several top clubs around Europe.

Juve wants to keep him and they shouldn’t be having any sleepless nights now because his current deal doesn’t expire until 2024.

But more clubs are looking to sign him and Calciomercato reveals he is on the wishlist of at least five European giants.

The report says the former Ajax man is wanted by Chelsea, Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Some of these clubs are having much better season than Juve and could tempt him with a transfer.

If the Bianconeri cannot make the top four at the end of this season, one of the above suitors could sign him, but he won’t be cheap.

Juve FC Says

When you have a player of De Ligt’s quality in your squad, expect other clubs to pay attention to him.

The defender is still young, and he is already amongst the best in Europe, so that is understandable.

However, Juve has to keep its finest players to remain competitive and De Ligt is certainly in that category