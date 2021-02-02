Report claims that Pirlo is unhappy with the transfer market and is working on recovering a player

Juventus supporters were expecting the arrival of a backup striker who would bolster their impressive, and yet thin attacking department.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata are the main protagonists for the Old Lady upfront, but a fourth wheel was considered to be a priority in January.

Nonetheless, a transfer never materialized, and therefore Dejan Kulusevski is expected to be the emergency backup striker, as the former Atalanta youngster is proving to be a versatile player.

However, a report from Corriere della Sera (via ilBianconero) suggests that Andrea Pirlo is unhappy with the outcome.

The Italian manager was hoping to bolster his attack with a more natural striker than Kulusevski, if the source is to be believed.

The 20-year-old Sweden international was bought during last year’s winter market for a price of 44 million euros.

The report also highlights how Inter had also bought Eriksen for 20 millions in January 2020, but the two Italian giants remained immobile this time around, which could be a direct consequence of the current economical crisis, mainly caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The source adds that the Juventus manager will therefore work on retrieving a player that hasn’t yet played a major role during the ongoing campaign.

Federico Bernardeschi has been mostly used as a substitute, but with the lack of options, his role could be increased.

With Kulusevski being drifted further upfront, and Juan Cuadrado mainly deployed as a right back, Pirlo’s options on the wings are becoming limited.

Whilst Federico Chiesa remains the favorite to start on the left wing, Bernardeschi could play a key role during the packed schedule, as more squad rotation is expected to take place.