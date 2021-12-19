Report claims this important Juventus player will stay with them for life

Juan Cuadrado has continued to prove he is one of the best players Juventus has in their squad.

The Colombian isn’t getting any younger, but his performances are evergreen.

This has given the Bianconeri confidence that he can continue delivering into the future in the same way that Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are doing.

In his latest match for the club, he scored as they beat Bologna 2-0.

Calciomercato says, a new contract for the former Chelsea man is a done deal and just a few details need to be ironed out.

The club will offer him a two-year deal, but they could also break it into two separate contracts with his performance in the first year triggering that of the second season.

Every terrible player gets punished by spending time on the bench or even getting sold, so an outstanding performer deserves to be rewarded.

Although Cuadrado will be 34 by May next year, he is outperforming several younger players in the Juventus squad.

Max Allegri has also shown a preference for much more mature players during his time as the club’s manager and would likely want to keep the winger.