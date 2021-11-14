Report claims this player will be Juventus’ first signing in January

La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Tuttomercatoweb reports Juventus remains keen on a move for Denis Zakaria and they have now placed him at the top of their transfer wishlist for January.

The midfielder has a deal at Borussia Monchengladbach that expires at the end of this season and he has informed the Germans he is leaving.

Several clubs would look to sign him in the summer for free, but Juve wants to steal a march on them all by signing him for a small fee in January.

Juve FC Says

The Bianconeri midfield has flopped in this campaign and it is one reason the club has struggled so far.

Juve wants to bolster it, and Zakaria could be the man that makes the midfield undoubtedly better.

At 24, the Swiss midfielder would also offer more value than the likes of Axel Witsel and Miralem Pjanic who have both been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium.

The report didn’t mention how much Juve will pay to secure his services, but Transfermarkt says he is currently valued at €27.00m.

Paul Pogba is another midfielder the Bianconeri is targeting and it would interesting to see if they would attempt to sign both players.