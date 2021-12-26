Report claims Vlahohic prefers Juventus above all other suitors

While several stars decided to leave Italy during 2021 in search for greener pastures, this was the year when Dusan Vlahovic announced himself as one of the deadliest strikers in Europe.

The Serbian bomber is currently leading the Serie A scoring charts with 16 goals. But his brilliant form has been on display since the start of the year.

The Fiorentina star scored 33 times in Serie A during the year, equaling a record previously set by Cristiano Ronaldo.

No further explanation is needed to justify why a host of top European clubs are queueing for his services.

While the likes of Milan and Tottenham Hotspur are certainly interested, the player himself has given his preference to Juventus, as reported by Calciomercato.

However, the source warns that the Bianconeri must somehow forge out 70 million euros next summer to seal the deal.

Even though the Viola tried hard to put the player’s signature on a new contract, Vlahovic wants to embark on a new adventure starting next season.

This one is surely set to test the Old Lady’s will. Juventus are clearly dreaming about signing the Serbian, and if he truly wants to join the Turin-based side, then it could be a match made in heaven.

Nevertheless, funding the transfer amidst the current financial difficulties remains the biggest issue for the club.

And let’s not forget about Fiorentina’s animosity towards Juventus which could further complicate the deal.