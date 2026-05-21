Juventus CEO Damien Comolli will reportedly be given his marching orders if the team fails to qualify for the Champions League.

The Bianconeri were third in the Serie A standings by this time last week, but Sunday’s shocking home defeat to Fiorentina saw them tumble to sixth in the standings, as all of their European rivals won their respective fixtures.

Therefore, the Old Lady’s chances of finishing in the Top Four are hanging by a thread. The team needs to beat Torino on the final day of the season, in addition to a couple of favours from other clubs.

Damien Comolli on the verge of leaving Juventus?

At this stage, most Juventus fans are bracing themselves for the worst, realising they have to settle for Europa League football next season.

Nevertheless, someone has to pay the price for this disappointing campaign, and all signs point towards Comolli.

According to Tuttosport, the Juventus CEO had a couple of meetings delayed with the club’s scouts and employees earlier this week, casting major doubt over his future.

The Turin-based newspaper believes that the Frenchman will be ‘inevitably’ relieved from his duties if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League.

Why Comolli has been considered the main culprit

At the end of last season, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli and his collaborators were expelled at the end of an underwhelming campaign.

The club effectively replaced Giuntoli with Comolli, but the latter was granted significantly more power and a more prominent title.

The former Toulouse president began his reign by confirming Igor Tudor, after failing to sway Antonio Conte and Gian Piero Gasperini, only to sack the Croatian two months into the campaign after a disastrous start.

In the absence of a sporting director, Comolli took charge of the transfer market. He brought in four summer signings in Jonathan David, Joao Mario, Lois Openda, and Edon Zhegrova, and none of them managed to impress.

Therefore, the source believes a decisive meeting could take place next Tuesday, culminating in the French director’s exit.