Napoli have reportedly entered the fray for Adrien Rabiot who is now a free agent following the expiry of his Juventus contract.

The Frenchman hasn’t officially parted ways with the Bianconeri just yet, as their negotiations were halted by the player’s international commitment during Euro 2024.

Nevertheless, France were eliminated in the semi-finals at the hands of eventual winners Spain. And since then, Juventus haven’t heard from Rabiot or his mother/agent Veronique.

Therefore, many believe that this chapter is already closed, with the 29-year-old now destined to change air after spending five campaigns in Turin.

The Old Lady has seemingly moved forward as well, signing midfield reinforcements in the shape of Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram.

However, Rabiot could return to haunt Juve next season, as an emerging report claims he could be heading towards one of their main rivals.

According to QS via TuttoJuve, Napoli could soon launch an onslaught for the France international.

As the source explains, new Partenopei coach Antonio Conte is a keen admirer of the player, and would like to add him to his midfield.

The report insists that the Italian Southerners have entered the race with a strong desire to conclude the operation.

Napoli thus join Milan who are also pondering a move for the former Paris Saint-Germain star.

Moreover, the likes of Real Madrid, Galatasaray and Liverpool have also been mentioned as possible destinations over the past weeks.