Nicolo Fagioli spent the last season on loan at Cremonese and he helped them to gain promotion back to Serie A.

The midfielder returned to Juve and has been one of our key men in recent weeks, despite nearly leaving the club on loan again.

The midfielder is now a mainstay and that loan spell helped him to develop as a football player.

The Serie A side wants to repeat the trick with another Juve youngster for the second half of this season.

A report on Calciomercato reveals they have an interest in Nicolussi Caviglia, who also plays in midfield.

The 22-year-old is highly rated at the club and is spending this season on loan at Sudtirol.

He made his senior debut for the Bianconeri in 2018 and has not established himself on the team since then.

He has spent the last four terms away from the club on loan and Cremonese wants to be his next home.

His loan spell at Sudtirol could be cut short in January so that he can make the move to the Serie A club.

Juve FC Says

Caviglia is highly-rated at Turin, which is why he was given a senior cap early in his career.

The midfielder has not developed as fast as we would have liked, but he is still young and we need to give him support to reach his full potential.