Juventus are looking to offload Lloyd Kelly only a few months following his arrival in Turin, and they might find themselves an ally in Crystal Palace.

The Bianconeri signed the Englishman from Newcastle United in January on a loan deal with an obligation to buy that has already been triggered. The clause stated that the defender would seal a permanent switch simply by achieving Serie A safety.

Therefore, the Turin-based giants were always destined to buy Kelly outright, and they ended up paying a fee in the region of €20 million.

Juventus willing to let Lloyd Kelly leave

Many fans and observers considered this move a panic buy from Cristianto Giuntoli who succumbed to the Magpies’ terms at a time when Juventus were desperate for defensive reinforcement.

The 26-year-old hasn’t entirely convinced in his outings under Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor; He committed costly mistakes against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League and Parma in Serie A.

Hence, it has been recently suggested that Juventus would prefer to sell Kelly if provided with the right opportunity.

According to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri could soon receive an offer of €20 million from Crystal Palace who would like to bring the English defender back to the Premier League.

Crystal Palace interested in Lloyd Kelly

The FA Cup winners will play in the Europa League next season, barring any ramifications stemming from UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules (as they share the same owners as Lyon).

The Eagles are thus determined to bolster their defensive ranks, and have also been linked with forgotten Juventus centre-back, Tiago Djalo.

Nevertheless, Kelly’s status as an English player and a longtime EPL alumnus renders him a more suited profile for the role.

The defender is a Bristol City youth product who spent five years at Bournemouth before signing for Newcastle as a free agent last summer.