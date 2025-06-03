Tiago Djaló’s time at Juventus appears to be drawing to a close, as the defender continues to find himself on the fringes of the squad. After joining the Bianconeri at the beginning of 2024, the Portuguese centre-back was quickly deemed surplus to requirements by Thiago Motta, who decided the player did not fit into his tactical plans.

Juventus secured Djaló’s signature ahead of Inter Milan, who had hoped to sign him on a free transfer in the summer. However, Juventus acted swiftly and completed the move from Lille while the player was still recovering from a long-term injury. Lille, recognising an opportunity to receive a fee, were willing to negotiate, and the deal was finalised without delay.

Loan Struggles and Managerial Uncertainty

Since his arrival in Turin, Djaló has struggled to settle. Two different managers at Juventus have passed over him, and he was eventually loaned to FC Porto at the start of the current season. His time in Portugal has been turbulent, marked by limited appearances and reported disciplinary issues.

Despite these setbacks, Djaló’s future may lie in the Premier League. Juventus are now considering a permanent transfer as part of their summer plans, and the club appear open to facilitating his exit.

Crystal Palace Monitoring the Situation

As reported by Fabrizio Romano via Il Bianconero, Crystal Palace have added Djaló to their shortlist of potential summer signings. The London club will compete in the Europa League next season and is seeking to strengthen its squad accordingly. Djaló has reportedly been on their radar for several months.

Although his spell at Porto has been inconsistent, a move to the Premier League could offer a fresh start. Crystal Palace are believed to be confident that the player can overcome his disciplinary issues and realise his potential in a more competitive environment.

With Juventus no longer including Djaló in their long-term strategy, a transfer to England would suit all parties involved. The coming weeks could prove decisive in shaping the next chapter of the defender’s career.