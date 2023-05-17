Report: Cuadrado hoping to get new Juventus contract following De Sciglio injury

While Alex Sandro’s new contract seems imminent, Juan Cuadrado is hoping to get on the same wave and extend his Juventus stint for another year.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Colombian would like to prolong his stay in Turin and remains hopeful of earning one last contract.

The 34-year-old joined the club back in 2015 following a brief and disappointing spell at Chelsea. He has been a valiant servant for the Old Lady’s cause ever since, but his current deal will expire at the end of the season.

As the source notes, Cuadrado believes that Mattia De Sciglio’s injury could boost his chances of remaining at Juventus. The Italian sustained an ACL knock which could keep him out of action until 2024.

Nonetheless, the report insists that his chances of earning a new contract remain low at the moment.

Juve FC say

Although he remains an important player for the club and a Bona Fide starter in Max Allegri’s lineup, it’s past time for Juventus to find a young replacement for the aging veteran.

Moreover, the manner in which Cuadrado had triggered an automatic release clause in his contract last year (while the management was negotiating a new contract with him) left a sour taste in the directors’ mouths, which partially explains why the hierarchy hasn’t opened any dialogue with the player and his representatives during the course of the season.