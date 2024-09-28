Danilo finds himself in an unfamiliar situation this season, having lost his place in Juventus’ starting XI and struggling to regain his spot.

Thiago Motta has placed his trust in Federico Gatti over Danilo this season, with the Italian centre-back even captaining the team.

This shift has cost Danilo regular playing time, but he is expected to start in their match against Genoa today.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Thiago Motta is planning some changes to his lineup, one of which includes Danilo’s first start of the season.

While Danilo has retained his place in the Brazil national team’s starting XI, he has found it difficult to get minutes at Juve. This match presents an opportunity for him to prove he can still contribute to the team.

Additionally, he needs to play in at least 50% of Juventus’ matches this season to trigger an automatic extension of his contract with the club.

Juve FC Says

Danilo is still a fine player, but he needs to work hard and earn his place on the team because we have a manager who does not care about names and will only pick players who perform well.