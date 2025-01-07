Danilo has now made it clear to Juventus that he wants to join Napoli, following weeks of speculation about his future. The defender has effectively been removed from the club’s plans as Juventus looks to make room for new signings in the January transfer window. He was notably left at home when the rest of the squad travelled for the Super Cup, an indication that his time at Juventus is coming to an end. Danilo has reportedly accepted his situation and is ready to move on.

Juventus has made it clear that they no longer want Danilo in their squad and are keen to see him leave by the close of this transfer window. Several clubs, including those from Saudi Arabia and Brazil, have expressed interest in the former Manchester City defender, but Danilo has made it known that he does not wish to leave Europe.

Tuttojuve has revealed that Danilo’s preferred destination is Napoli, a move that has been widely speculated in recent weeks. The report claims that the defender has now formally requested that Juventus allow him to join Napoli, and talks between the two clubs are expected to intensify in the coming days.

While Danilo has not been in his best form over the last few months, it may be the right time for Juventus to part ways with him. Napoli, although a direct rival in Serie A, could potentially benefit from his experience, and Juventus could secure a decent fee for the player now rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in the future.

Although selling to a rival may seem like a bold decision, the club may see this as the right opportunity to let Danilo go. Given his contract situation, if Juventus waits too long, Danilo could run down his deal and eventually join Napoli on a free transfer. Now may be the optimal moment for both parties to part ways, with Juventus looking to refresh their squad and Napoli looking to strengthen their defence.