Juventus has identified Frank Kessie as their primary transfer target for this window as they aim to strengthen their squad. With the arrival of a new sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, the club is determined to make a mark in the transfer market.

Due to Paul Pogba’s injury struggles, Juventus is keen on bringing Kessie back to Serie A during this transfer window. The midfielder has been performing exceptionally well, attracting attention from top clubs, including Tottenham, who are also interested in securing his services.

While Juventus is enthusiastic about the move, Kessie reportedly prefers a move to the Premier League, which has further intensified the competition for his signature.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is ready to commence serious negotiations for Kessie’s transfer starting tomorrow. On the other hand, Tottenham hopes to hold discussions with Barcelona about Kessie when they face each other in a pre-season game.

The race for Frank Kessie’s signature has gained momentum, and both Juventus and Tottenham are determined to secure the talented midfielder for their respective clubs.

Juve FC Says

Kessie is one of the finest midfielders in Europe but has struggled at Barca, which could mean he needs a change.

The Ivorian did well for Atalanta and AC Milan in Serie A, so he should be eager to return to the Italian top flight with us.

However, it seems he wants to try a new experience and might pick Tottenham over us unless our offer is very convincing and shows a lot of promise if he joins us.