Report: Date set for Paul Pogba’s Juventus medicals

After getting the “Here we go” blast from famous transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Paul Pogba’s arrival to Turin is as certain as it gets.

The Frenchman left Manchester United as a free agent for the second time in his career, and he’s looking to replicate the same switch from 2012.

On Thursday, showdown talks took place between the Bianconeri and the Rafaela Pimenta who now represents the player following the passing of super-agent Mino Raiola.

Luckily for the fans, the white smoke emerged at the end of the meeting, with the two parties reaching an agreement over the midfielder’s return.

According to Sportitalia via ilBianconero, Pogba could undergo his routine medicals on Thursday before signing his contract with Juventus.

The 29-year-old spent his summer vacation in Miami before visiting his country of origin, Guinea.

On another note, Sky Sport (via ilBianconero) believes that the length of the contract remains uncertain.

The French international will either sign for three or four seasons. Another option would be penning a three-year deal with an option for a fourth. The source adds that the situation should be resolved by June 30.

Pogba played for Juventus between 2012 and 2016, cementing himself a place amongst the best midfielders in the world before making his return to Old Trafford for record fee at the time.